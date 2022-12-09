Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO PARRINELLO

December 09, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.

Due to its strategic role for Italy, the plant is subject to the so-called golden power regulation, the ministry added in a statement.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

