US Markets
AAPL

Several persons freed from the Amsterdam Apple store where people are held hostage

Contributors
Stephanie van den Berg Reuters
Bart Meijer Reuters
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Several persons have been able to leave an Apple store located on a central square in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun has taken one or more people hostage, the Dutch police said in Tuesday.

AMSTERDAM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Several persons have been able to leave an Apple AAPL.O store located on a central square in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun has taken one or more people hostage, the Dutch police said in Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Amsterdam police added it didn't want to elaborate for now on the situation in and around the store.

Police cleared the square and asked neighbors to remain inside and not come outside to watch.

The Apple store is located at one end of the upscale Leidseplein, a square at the south side of Amsterdam's centre.

Images circulating on social media show a man in camouflage pants and a black hoodie brandishing what looks like a gun holding another man hostage inside the Apple store.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Bart Meijer and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular