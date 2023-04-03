Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands

April 03, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Anthony Deutsch and Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Adds number of people on train, fire in rear carriage

April 4 (Reuters) - Several people were 'seriously injured' and a fire broke out after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with a freight train in the Netherlands, local emergency services said early on Tuesday.

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, ANP news agency said.

Rescue teams were at the scene in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.