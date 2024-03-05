News & Insights

Companies

Several people dead after small airplane crashes in Nashville

March 05, 2024 — 12:36 am EST

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Several people have died after a single-engine airplane crashed beside a highway in Nashville, the city's metro police department said in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

The plane crashed off the eastbound lanes past the Charlotte Pike exit, police said, adding it had not been determined where it had taken off.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((HarshitaMeenaktshi.R@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.