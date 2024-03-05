Several people dead after small airplane crashes in Nashville

March 4 (Reuters) - Several people have died after a single-engine airplane crashed beside a highway in Nashville, the city's metro police department said in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

The plane crashed off the eastbound lanes past the Charlotte Pike exit, police said, adding it had not been determined where it had taken off.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

