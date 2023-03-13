Several pedestrians struck by van in Canada's Quebec

By Nia Williams

March 13 (Reuters) - Several pedestrians were struck by a van on Monday in the Canadian town of Amqui, northern Quebec, with some sustaining life-threatening injuries, Quebec provincial police said.

A police spokeswoman did not know how many pedestrians were hit, and it was not clear whether the incident was an accident or deliberate.

The driver of the van is speaking with police, spokeswoman Hélène St-Pierre said.

Police were called around 3 p.m. local time to reports of a collision between a van and pedestrians walking along the road.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that his heart was with the people of Amqui.

"As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts," he said.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia and Yana Gaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.