Several managers look to take on smaller frozen Woodford fund - Link

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said it has received interest from several investment managers in taking over the running of the LF Woodford Income Focus Fund, formerly managed by Neil Woodford.

Link is also considering transferring the fund's assets into another fund, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Link told investors on Oct. 16 it was suspending the fund, after Woodford shut his firm following the winding-up by Link of his flagship equity income fund.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

