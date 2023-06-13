News & Insights

Several Japan Self Defence Force personnel may be dead in shooting -NHK

June 13, 2023 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Adds background on gun crime in Japan

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Several Japanese Self Defence Force personnel may have died in a shooting incident at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

One person fired a gun and at least three people are injured, NHK reported, citing unidentified sources. Their level of injuries are not known, the broadcaster said.

There are no reports of civilian casualties, NHK said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.