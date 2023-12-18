News & Insights

Several feared killed in Guinea oil terminal blast - police officer

December 18, 2023 — 01:26 am EST

CONAKRY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Several people are feared killed and injured following a blast at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital Conakry early on Monday, a senior police officer said.

"Yes, there are deaths and injuries," the officer said.

The blast rocked the Kaloum district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes, forcing hundreds to flee the area, according to a Reuters reporter.

