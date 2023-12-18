Several feared killed in Guinea oil terminal blast - police officer

Adds police officer's quote, details on blast scene

CONAKRY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Several people are feared killed and injured following a blast at an oil terminal in Guinea's capital Conakry early on Monday, a senior police officer said.

"Yes, there are deaths and injuries," the officer said.

The blast rocked the Kaloum district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes, forcing hundreds to flee the area, according to a Reuters reporter.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((bate.felix@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 3192 Twitter: @BateFelix;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.