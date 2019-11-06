World Markets

Several dead in attack on Canadian miner Semafo's convoy in Burkina Faso

Helen Reid Reuters
Canadian gold miner Semafo said on Wednesday that several people had been killed when a convoy transporting some of its workers was attacked on a road in eastern Burkina Faso.

The attack took place on the road between Semafo's Fada and Boungou mine sites, about 40 kilometres from Boungou, it said in a statement.

"Information currently has several fatalities and injuries," the company said, adding it would issue a statement when details are known. The convoy of five buses transporting Semafo employees was escorted by military personnel.

The Boungou mine is secure and operations are not affected, Semafo said in the statement. When contacted by Reuters, Semafo said it had no further comment.

