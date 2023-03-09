Several dead after shooting in Hamburg church-German police

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

March 09, 2023 — 04:34 pm EST

Written by Madeline Chambers for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Several people have been killed or seriously injured in a shooting at a church in the northern German city of Hamburg, with the motive for the attack unclear, police said on Thursday.

The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight more injured in the shooting which it said took place in a Jehovah's Witness church.

"Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces," said Hamburg police on Twitter.

Broadcaster NDR quoted a police spokesperson saying that at about 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), one or several unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church.

"The dead people all have gunshot wounds," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

