Several Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance 601628.SS and Aluminum Corporation of China 601600.SS, 2600.HK announced plans on Friday to voluntarily delist from the U.S. stock market.

The companies, which also include oil giants Sinopec 600028.SS and PetroChina 601857.SS, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

China and the United States have been in talks to resolve a long-running audit dispute that threatens to see Chinese companies kicked off American exchanges if they cannot comply with U.S. audit rules.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

