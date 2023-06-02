News & Insights

Several Chinese rural banks cut deposit rates

June 02, 2023 — 01:13 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Several rural banks in China have followed larger banks in lowering interest rates on some deposit products - a step that comes amid encouragement from regulators to ease cost pressures amid sluggish credit demand.

Blue Ocean Community Bank in south China's Shenzhen city said this week it had cut the interest rate for several time deposits by 10 basis points.

Jiaokou Rongdu Village Bank and Bank of Wuhai also made deposit rate cuts this week.

Deposit rate reductions could also allow banks to lower lending rates accordingly, with the sector also under pressure from the government to do more to stimulate loan growth.

China told its "big four" state-owned banks to reduce the ceiling on interest rates they pay on some deposits from May 15, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.

In April, several small and mid-sized banks in China also lowered their deposit interest rates.

