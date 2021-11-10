Several bondholders of China Evergrande receive overdue bond coupon payments - media

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Several bondholders of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK have received coupon payments from the heavily indebted property developer, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Thursday, easing concerns about a potentially destabilising default.

The report cited several bondholders saying they have received interest payments of the three bond tranches that had a total of more than $148 million in interest payments due last month but which had a grace period that ended Wednesday.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are international market bonds.

A failure to pay would have resulted in a formal default by the company and trigger cross-default provisions for other Evergrande dollar bonds, exacerbating a debt crisis looming over the world's second-largest economy.

Evergrande could not immediately be reached for comment.

