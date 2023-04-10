US Markets
AAPL

Several Apple services down for some users - Downdetector

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 10, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - Several Apple Inc AAPL.O services including Apple Music, the support service and Apple store, were down for thousands of users on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.