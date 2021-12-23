Seventh small Dutch energy provider goes bust over high prices

Bart Meijer Reuters
Another small Dutch energy provider has lost its licence and filed for bankruptcy due to surging gas prices, the Netherlands' market regulator said on Thursday.

Naked Energy asked the ACM to revoke its licence because it could no longer deliver gas and electricity to roughly 2,600 customers.

Clients will be supplied by an alternative utility company.

It is the seventh energy provider in the Netherlands to collapse amid near-record gas prices.

