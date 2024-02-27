Seventeen's album "FML" tops IFPI global chart as K-pop dominates

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Seventeen's "FML" was on Tuesday named last year's biggest-selling album globally, with the K-pop band topping the chart run by industry body the IFPI for the first time.

Five of the chart's top 10 albums were by South Korean acts, representing the best ever Global Charts performance for K-pop, the IFPI said.

"FML", released last April, was the most pre-ordered in K-pop history and topped charts in South Korea and Japan, the body which represents the global recorded music industry said. It also made the top five in the United States and France.

The 13-member group scooped the IFPI Global Album Award for 2023, a prize calculated according to an album's sales across streaming, download and physical formats around the world.

The boy band's "Seventeenth Heaven" record, which came out in October, ranked number 8. The IFPI rankings did not provide a figure or equivalent for total albums sold.

“The global appeal of K-Pop continues to extend and S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino continue to push the boundaries with their concepts, performances and talent," Lewis Morrison, director of global charts & certifications at IFPI, said, naming Seventeen's members.

Fellow South Korean boy band Stray Kids' "5-Star" and U.S. country singer Morgan Wallen's "One Thing At A Time" ranked 2 and 3 respectively, with Taylor Swift's "Midnights" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" albums making up the rest of the top 5.

Swift was last week named global recording artist of the year for the fourth time by the IFPI. On Tuesday, the body announced Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" as the world's best-selling single in 2023.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)

