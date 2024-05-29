Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after reporting below average demand for this month's two-year and five-year note auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes also attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.650 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.716 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.48.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted well below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.