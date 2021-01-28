Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

Markets

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that this month's auction of $62 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.754 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.

The Treasury sold $59 billion worth of seven-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.662 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auction of $60 billion worth of two-year notes attracted above average demand, while its auction of $61 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.

