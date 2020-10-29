Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing that its sale of $53 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.600 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.24

Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.462 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed its auction of $54 billion worth of two-year notes attracted modestly above average demand, while its auction of $55 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.