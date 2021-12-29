Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Wednesday, revealing this month's auction of $56 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.480 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.21.

Last month, the Treasury sold $59 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.588 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.42.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.28.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $56 billion worth of two-year notes and $57 billion worth of five-year notes both attracted modestly above average demand.

