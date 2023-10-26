Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $38 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.908 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.

Last month, the Treasury sold $37 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.673 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $51 billion worth of two-year notes and $52 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.

