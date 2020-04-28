Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing the sale of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted above average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.525 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.

Last month, the Treasury sold $32 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 0.680 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.76.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed its auctions of $42 billion worth of two-year notes and $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted stronger than average demand.

