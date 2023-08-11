Seven worshippers killed in northern Nigeria mosque collapse

By Ardo and Hazzad

BAUCHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Seven people died after a mosque filled with worshippers caved in on Friday in Nigeria's northern city of Zaria, in Kaduna state, with several others injured.

Zaria Emirates council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said the incident occurred as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city's central mosque.

"Four bodies were found initially, and then three others were found after the rescue team searched the collapsed mosque," he said.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

(Reporting by Ardo Hazzad in Bauchi; Writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Chris Reese) ((Elisha.Bala-Gbogbo@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: elisha.bala-gbgobo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NIGERIA COLLAPSE/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.