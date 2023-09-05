Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) Price Target Decreased by 16.01% to 0.42

The average one-year price target for Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) has been revised to 0.42 / share. This is an decrease of 16.01% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.30 to a high of 0.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.44% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven West Media. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWM is 0.01%, a decrease of 31.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 55,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,930K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,290K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,846K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,081K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWM by 17.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,934K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,756K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

