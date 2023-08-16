News & Insights

Seven US states oppose Kroger's proposed acquisition of Albertsons -letter

Credit: REUTERS/AUDE GUERRUCCI

August 16, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

Written by Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. states on Wednesday told federal regulators they opposed to Kroger Company's proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons Companies, saying competition was already tight in the grocery sector.

"The merger would result in Kroger-Albertsons controlling nearly a quarter of the entire U.S. food retail market – a significant consolidation of the already limited competition within the market," their secretaries of state wrote in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Linda Khan.

