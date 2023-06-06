News & Insights

US Markets

Seven people wounded in shooting following Virginia high school graduation

June 06, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Seven people were wounded by gunfire that erupted in a park in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday as high school graduates and their families emerged from a theater where commencement exercises had just concluded, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting, which erupted shortly after 5 p.m. EDT on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, where local high school graduation ceremonies were being held, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards and other officials told reporters.

(By Steve Gorman; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((steve.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; 310-491-7256; Reuters Messaging: steve.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.