News & Insights

US Markets

Seven people found shot to death at two locations near Chicago

January 22, 2024 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by Steve Gorman for Reuters ->

Adds suspect's identification; more on manhunt

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Seven people were found shot to death inside two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois, and a man who knew the victims was being sought by investigators as a suspect in the killings, police said on Monday.

Police said they had no immediate information on a possible motive for the shootings, but said the victims were believed to be members of the same family.

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI's fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, Joilet Police Chief William Evans said at a press briefing.

The suspect was identified by the Joilet Police Department as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((steve.gorman@thomsonreuters.com; 310-491-7256; Reuters Messaging: steve.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.