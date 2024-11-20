News & Insights

Stocks
BTC

Seven new option listings on November 20th

November 20, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

New option listings for November 20th include ARK 21SHARES BITCOIN ETF (ARKB), BITWISE BITCOIN ETF TRUST (BITB), GRAYSCALE BITCOIN MINI TRUST ETF (BTC), FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN (FBTC), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (GBTC), FUNDSTRAT GRANNY SHOTS US LARGE CAP ETF (GRNY), and YIELDMAX PLTR OPTION INCOME STRATEGY ETF (PLTY).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTC
FBTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.