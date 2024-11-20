Seven new option listings on November 20th

New option listings for November 20th include ARK 21SHARES BITCOIN ETF (ARKB), BITWISE BITCOIN ETF TRUST (BITB), GRAYSCALE BITCOIN MINI TRUST ETF (BTC), FIDELITY WISE ORIGIN BITCOIN (FBTC), Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (GBTC), FUNDSTRAT GRANNY SHOTS US LARGE CAP ETF (GRNY), and YIELDMAX PLTR OPTION INCOME STRATEGY ETF (PLTY).

