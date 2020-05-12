Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China on May 12, up from one a day earlier

Adds detail on Jilin cluster; paragraphs 3,4

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.

Jilin has emerged as the source of a potential new wave of infections, with its city of Shulan forced to adjust the risk level to "high" from "medium" at the weekend.

Five of the six new infections could be traced directly to one confirmed case in Shulan, the local health commission said on Wednesday.

All six were identified in the province's second largest city, also called Jilin, which will now temporarily suspend departing or transiting train services for passengers.

China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12, down from 15 the day before.

(Reporting by David Stanway and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Clarence Fernandez)

((david.stanway@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0066; Reuters Messaging: david.stanway.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

