Seven & i unit Sogo & Seibu's labour union confirms right to strike -Jiji

July 25, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - A labour union of Seven & i Holdings 3382.T department store unit Sogo & Seibu confirmed its right to strike over a proposed sale of the subsidiary, the Jiji news service reported on Tuesday.

Seven & i agreed last year to sell Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. The union planned to vote on a strike this month as part of its negotiations to demand that jobs are preserved, Jiji reported earlier.

