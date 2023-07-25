Seven & i unit Sogo & Seibu's labour union confirms right to strike -Jiji

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - A labour union of Seven & i Holdings 3382.T department store unit Sogo & Seibu confirmed its right to strike over a proposed sale of the subsidiary, the Jiji news service reported on Tuesday.

Seven & i agreed last year to sell Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. The union planned to vote on a strike this month as part of its negotiations to demand that jobs are preserved, Jiji reported earlier.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.