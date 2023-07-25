News & Insights

Seven & i unit Sogo & Seibu's labour union confirms right to strike

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

July 25, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - A labour union of Seven & i Holdings 3382.T department store unit Sogo & Seibu on Tuesday confirmed its right to strike over a proposed sale of the subsidiary.

Japan-based Seven & i, operator of the world's largest convenience store chain, agreed last year to sell Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. The union planned to vote on a strike this month as part of its negotiations to demand that jobs are preserved, the Jiji news service reported earlier.

A Seven & i spokesperson said the company had been informed about the confirmation of the strike vote. Union representatives could not be immediately reached by phone.

"We will refrain from commenting on the results of the vote," Seven & i said in a statement. "However, we would like to continue careful dialogue with the union, aiming to build consensus while creating an environment that will allow Sogo & Seibu to grow again."

