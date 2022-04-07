Seven & i to reshape board so that majority are external members

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co 3382.T plans to restructure its board of directors so that more than half are from outside the company, it said on Thursday.

The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores said it would name two female and three non-Japanese nominees to the new roles of independent outside directors.

