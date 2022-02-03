Seven & I rebuffs ValueAct criticism of management, shareholder involvement

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd 3382.T rebuffed on Thursday criticism from investor ValueAct Capital about the company's management and relations with shareholders.

In a response letter the operator of 7-11 convenience stores said the U.S.-based investment fund had not presented any strategic plans that would enhance corporate value.

