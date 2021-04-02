Seven & i Holdings will delay financial forecast announcement

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings 3382.T will delay the announcement of their financial forecast originally scheduled for April 8, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company said the delay is due to the later-than-expected U.S. regulatory approval of its planned acquisition of Marathon Petroleum's MPC.N Speedway gas stations.

It now expects the deal, previously expected to close by the end of the first quarter, to conclude in the early part of the second quarter, it said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.