Seven & i Holdings will delay financial forecast announcement

Seven & i Holdings will delay the announcement of their financial forecast originally scheduled for April 8, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company said the delay is due to the later-than-expected U.S. regulatory approval of its planned acquisition of Marathon Petroleum's MPC.N Speedway gas stations.

It now expects the deal, previously expected to close by the end of the first quarter, to conclude in the early part of the second quarter, it said.

