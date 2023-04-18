Seven & i Holdings says will oppose board proposal by ValueAct Capital

Updates with reappointment of current president

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co 3382.T said on Tuesday it will oppose a board proposal by activist investor ValueAct Capital.

ValueAct, which owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & i, is calling for a spin-off of its 7-Eleven convenience store chain and isseeking to replace four of the 14 board members at the annual meeting.ID:nL1N35W07A

But none of those nominees have experience in significant business transformations, the Japanese firm said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Seven & i's board has agreed to reappoint 13 directors including current President and Representative Director Ryuichi Isaka, the company said.

The U.S. hedge fund has been invested in Seven & i and making proposals since 2021.

