Seven & i Holdings says will oppose board proposal by ValueAct Capital

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

April 18, 2023 — 02:14 am EDT

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co 3382.T said on Tuesday it will oppose a board proposal by activist investor ValueAct Capital.

ValueAct, which owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & i, is calling for a spin-off of its 7-Eleven convenience store chain and seeks to replace four of the 14 board members at the annual meeting.ID:nL1N35W07A

The U.S. fund has been invested in Seven & i and making proposals since 2021.

