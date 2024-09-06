Seven & I Holdings Rejects $14.86/shr Cash Offer From Alimentation Couche-Tard

(RTTNews) - Japan's 7-Eleven owner, Seven & I Holdings Co. (SVNDF.PK, SVNDY.PK), has rejected a US$14.86 per share cash proposal from the Canadian convenience store multinational Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCUF.PK, ATD_B.TO, ATD_A.TO), stating that the offer 'grossly' undervalues the company's intrinsic value and opportunities to unlock that value.

The Tokyo-based company believes that the proposal does not adequately acknowledge the multiple and significant challenges such a transaction would face from U.S. competition law enforcement agencies in the current regulatory environment.

However, Seven & I Holdings stated that it is open to sincerely considering any proposal that is in the best interests of its shareholders and other stakeholder.

Last month, Seven & i Holdings said it received a "friendly, non-binding" proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy the company.

