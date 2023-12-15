Seven & I Holdings Co. (SVNDF) Price Target Increased by 11.41% to 51.36

The average one-year price target for Seven & I Holdings Co. (OTC:SVNDF) has been revised to 51.36 / share. This is an increase of 11.41% from the prior estimate of 46.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.30 to a high of 60.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.91% from the latest reported closing price of 39.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven & I Holdings Co.. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVNDF is 0.40%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.50% to 150,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 15,683K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,457K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVNDF by 15.71% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 10,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNDF by 6.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,289K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNDF by 12.00% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 9,108K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 7,408K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,255K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNDF by 5.89% over the last quarter.

