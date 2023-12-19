Seven & I Holdings Co., - ADR (SVNDY) Price Target Increased by 9.61% to 25.63

The average one-year price target for Seven & I Holdings Co., - ADR (OTC:SVNDY) has been revised to 25.63 / share. This is an increase of 9.61% from the prior estimate of 23.39 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.11 to a high of 30.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.62% from the latest reported closing price of 19.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven & I Holdings Co., - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVNDY is 0.26%, an increase of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.26% to 498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNDY by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 130K shares.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVNDY by 19.50% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 50K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 39K shares. No change in the last quarter.

