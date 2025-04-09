Markets

Seven & I FY Net Income Declines On Cumulative Basis; Revenues From Operations Up 4.4%

April 09, 2025 — 03:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Seven & i Holdings Co. (SVNDF.PK, SVNDY.PK) reported, on a cumulative basis, fiscal year net income to owners of parent of 173.1 billion yen, down 23.0% from last year. Net income per share was 66.61 yen compared to 84.87 yen. Revenues from operations were 11.97 trillion yen, up 4.4%.

On a nonconsolidated basis, net income to owners of parent was 109.6 billion yen, up 155.3% from last year. Revenue from operations was 209.74 billion, up 3.7%.

For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, the company projects: earnings per share of 101.96 yen, and revenue from operations of 10.76 trillion yen.

