Seven & i expects extraordinary loss, revises forecasts on Sogo & Seibu sale

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Seven & i 3382.T said on Friday it expects an extraordinary loss and revised financial forecasts after the sale of its Sogo & Seibu department store unit.

The company expects to records a total extraordinary loss of 145.7 billion yen ($1.0 billion) for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in February. It also revised mid-year and full-year forecasts to reflect the loss.

($1 = 145.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)

