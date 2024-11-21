News & Insights

Seven & I downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

November 21, 2024 — 08:15 am EST

JPMorgan downgraded Seven & I to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of 2,800 yen, up from 2,500 yen. The firm lowered its earnings estimates to reflect Q2 results, downward revisions to Seven & i Holdings’ guidance, and the business environment, but raised its price target in light of the recent greater prospect of a management buyout by the company’s founding family, the analyst tells investors.

