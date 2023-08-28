News & Insights

Seven & i department store unit union to announce strike - NHK

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

August 28, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A labour union of Seven & i Holdings 3382.T department store subsidiary Sogo & Seibu will notify management that it plans to strike in opposition to a planned sale of the unit, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japan-based Seven & i, operator of the world's largest convenience store chain, agreed last year to sell Sogo & Seibu to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group. But the deal has been delayed amid opposition from workers, and company management cancelled a meeting for Friday last week where it was to decide on the sale, Kyodo had reported.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.