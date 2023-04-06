Seven & i board to continue review of strategic options - external directors

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd's 3382.T eight independent directors said on Thursday the board will continue to review strategic alternatives, including a spin-off.

The retail giant has been under pressure from ValueAct Capital to spin off its 7-Eleven convenience store chain.

The investment firm, which owns a 4.4% stake and has been pushing for change since 2020, is seeking to replace four board members at the upcoming annual meeting.

