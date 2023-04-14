Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.42%, the lowest has been 5.56%, and the highest has been 13.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.40 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Hills Realty Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEVN is 0.19%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 3,967K shares. The put/call ratio of SEVN is 3.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seven Hills Realty Trust is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 41.81% from its latest reported closing price of $9.89.

The projected annual revenue for Seven Hills Realty Trust is $36MM, an increase of 31.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Westside Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Claybrook Capital holds 38K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 28K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

State Street holds 42K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust . Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust, is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc.. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

