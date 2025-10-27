Seven Hills Realty Trust Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) revealed a profit for third quarter of $3.43 million

The company's bottom line came in at $3.43 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $3.48 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.0% to $7.09 million from $8.86 million last year.

Seven Hills Realty Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

