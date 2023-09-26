Seven Hills Realty Trust Names Fernando Diaz CFO

(RTTNews) - Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Tuesday announced the appointment of Fernando Diaz as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 1, 2023.

Diaz joined The RMR Group in 2007 and currently serves as a Vice President, responsible for credit risk and business analytics. Diaz has over 15 years of experience as a securities analyst and portfolio manager.

SEVN also announced that Phyllis Hollis resigned from the company's Board of Trustees, effective September 25, 2023.

Hollis stated in her resignation letter that her resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the company.

