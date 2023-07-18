Seven Hills Realty Trust . (SEVN) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust . said on July 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 24, 2023 will receive the payment on August 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.12%, the lowest has been 5.56%, and the highest has been 15.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.82 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seven Hills Realty Trust .. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEVN is 0.28%, an increase of 45.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.21% to 4,372K shares. The put/call ratio of SEVN is 3.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seven Hills Realty Trust . is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.38% from its latest reported closing price of 11.01.

The projected annual revenue for Seven Hills Realty Trust . is 36MM, an increase of 25.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 651K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 10,381.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEVN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Atlas Wealth holds 474K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 275K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 274K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust . Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust, is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc.. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate.

