Seven Group’s Stake in Boral Limited Shifts

Seven Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries have seen a change in their substantial holdings in Boral Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 96.26% to 91.77% as a result of recent securities transactions. These changes include both acquisitions and disposals of shares, notably due to a takeover offer and the exchange of exchangeable notes. Such shifts in shareholding structure could have significant implications for Boral Limited’s governance and control.

