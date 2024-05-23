News & Insights

Seven Group’s Stake in Boral Limited Shifts

May 23, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries have seen a change in their substantial holdings in Boral Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 96.26% to 91.77% as a result of recent securities transactions. These changes include both acquisitions and disposals of shares, notably due to a takeover offer and the exchange of exchangeable notes. Such shifts in shareholding structure could have significant implications for Boral Limited’s governance and control.

