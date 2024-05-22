Seven Group Set to Quote New Securities

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited has announced a new application for the quotation of 257,758 ordinary fully paid securities. The securities, under the ASX code SVW, are expected to be quoted on May 24, 2024. This move comes as part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market.

